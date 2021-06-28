Una ragazza con mascherina nel quartiere centrale di Sydney
28 Giugno 2021
ROMA, 28 GIU - epa09307439 Pedestrians wearing fe masks in the central business district in Sydney, Australia, 28 June 2021. More than five million people in Greater Sydney and its surrounds have gone into a 14-day lockdown as health authorities try to regain control of a coronavirus outbreak. EPA/JOEL CARRETT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT JOEL CARRETT/ (ANSA).
