Lunedì 28 Giugno 2021 | 15:15

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROMA
Una ragazza con mascherina nel quartiere centrale di Sydney

Una ragazza con mascherina nel quartiere centrale di Sydney

 
ROMA
Vaccini: De Luca, si dimetta commissario o ministro Sanità

Vaccini: De Luca, si dimetta commissario o ministro Sanità

 
ROMA
Re Felipe VI di Spagna inaugura il Mobile World Congress

Re Felipe VI di Spagna inaugura il Mobile World Congress

 
ROMA
Torino, primo giorno senza obbligo di mascherine

Torino, primo giorno senza obbligo di mascherine

 
ROMA
Roma, primo giorno senza mascherine

Roma, primo giorno senza mascherine

 
ROMA
Misure anti-Covid in Thailandia per variante Delta

Misure anti-Covid in Thailandia per variante Delta

 
ROMA
Persone in fila per la vaccinazione anti-Covid a Madrid

Persone in fila per la vaccinazione anti-Covid a Madrid

 
ROMA
Tamponi per la diagnosi del coronavirus a Seul

Tamponi per la diagnosi del coronavirus a Seul

 
ROMA
Il presidente Usa Biden rientra da Camp David

Il presidente Usa Biden rientra da Camp David

 
ROMA
Blinken, 'forte rapporto tra Usa e Italia'

Blinken, 'forte rapporto tra Usa e Italia'

 
ROMA
Roma, la sicurezza per visita segretario Stato Usa Blinken

Roma, la sicurezza per visita segretario Stato Usa Blinken

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari-Di Cesare, pronto il «sì». Ciofani ai saluti

Bari-Di Cesare, pronto il «sì». Ciofani ai saluti

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BariLa dichiarazione
Bari. Decaro raccomanda: «Abbassiamo la mascherina, ma non la guardia»

Bari, Decaro raccomanda: «Abbassiamo la mascherina, ma non la guardia»

 
MateraVerso l'evento
Matera e il G20: la scommessa di uno sviluppo sostenibile. Le foto della città blindata

Matera e il G20: la scommessa di uno sviluppo sostenibile. Le foto della città blindata

 
FoggiaIl fatto
A fuoco centinaia di balle di rifiuti in una ditta nel Foggiano: si indaga

A fuoco centinaia di balle di rifiuti in una ditta nel Foggiano: si indaga

 
BatLa storia
Barletta, la tesina di terza media di Marco è dedicata a Pietro Mennea

Barletta, la tesina di terza media di Marco è dedicata a Pietro Mennea

 
LecceEmergenza
Santa Maria di Leuca, imbarcazione con migranti dalla intercettata dalla Finanza

Santa Maria di Leuca, imbarcazione con migranti intercettata dalla Finanza

 
PotenzaIl raduno
Maratea, ecco tutta le bellezza delle «Rosse»

Maratea, ecco tutta le bellezza delle «Rosse»

 
TarantoLa tragedia
Martina Franca, il 28enne Gianvito Zizzi muore a Bangkok

Martina Franca, il 28enne Gianvito Zizzi muore a Bangkok

 
BrindisiFlora e fauna
Torre Guaceto, niente più reflui in Riserva condotta sottomarina in arrivo

Torre Guaceto, niente più reflui in Riserva condotta sottomarina in arrivo

 

i più letti

«Battiti Live», tutto il cast della seconda puntata

«Battiti Live», tutto il cast della seconda puntata

Monopoli, 6 colpi in una notte della banda dello spray: ripuliscono le case spruzzando sonnifero

Monopoli, 6 colpi in una notte della banda dello spray: ripuliscono le case spruzzando sonnifero

Martina Franca, il 28enne Gianvito Zizzi muore a Bangkok

Martina Franca, il 28enne Gianvito Zizzi muore a Bangkok

Puglia, infezione da Covid-19 sono 33 i nuovi casi positivi

Puglia, infezione da Covid-19 sono 33 i nuovi casi positivi

Taranto, gravissimo operaio 31enne investito da una scossa elettrica da 20mila volt

Taranto, gravissimo operaio 31enne investito da una scossa elettrica da 20mila volt

ROMA

Una ragazza con mascherina nel quartiere centrale di Sydney

Una ragazza con mascherina nel quartiere centrale di Sydney

ROMA, 28 GIU - epa09307439 Pedestrians wearing fe masks in the central business district in Sydney, Australia, 28 June 2021. More than five million people in Greater Sydney and its surrounds have gone into a 14-day lockdown as health authorities try to regain control of a coronavirus outbreak. EPA/JOEL CARRETT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT JOEL CARRETT/ (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it