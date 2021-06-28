Misure anti-Covid in Thailandia per variante Delta

ROMA, 28 GIU - epa09307231 A customer orders takeaway food at a restaurant that banned dine-in service as a restriction to contain the COVID-19 outbreak in Bangkok, Thailand, 28 June 2021. Thailand has recorded its third-highest ever number of new COVID-19 infections, which are now reportedly rising faster while the first case of Beta variant has been detected in Bangkok. The Thai government reimposed COVID-19 restrictions, including a banned on dine-in services at restaurants, a shutdown of all construction sites, quarantine of construction workers dormitories and prohibiting workers from leaving the capital of Bangkok and several provinces for 30 days as a prevention measure to contain the new wave of the pandemic after the outbreak showed no sign of slowing down. EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT (ANSA).