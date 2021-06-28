Tamponi per la diagnosi del coronavirus a Seul

ROMA, 28 GIU - epa09307069 A medical worker takes a sample from a woman at an outdoor COVID-19 testing station in Seoul, South Korea, 28 June 2021. The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said on 28 June that the number of coronavirus infection cases rose 501, including 472 local infections, raising the total caseload to 155,572. EPA/JEON HEON-KYUN (ANSA).