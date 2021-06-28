Lunedì 28 Giugno 2021 | 11:26

ROMA
Persone in fila per la vaccinazione anti-Covid a Madrid

ROMA
Il presidente Usa Biden rientra da Camp David

ROMA
Tamponi per la diagnosi del coronavirus a Seul

ROMA
Blinken, 'forte rapporto tra Usa e Italia'

ROMA
Roma, la sicurezza per visita segretario Stato Usa Blinken

ROMA
Papa Francesco durante l'Angelus

ROMA
A Parigi il gay pride

ROMA
Proteste contro il governo a Bangkok

ROMA
Speranza e il rito portafortuna ( 'a capuzzella) a Napoli

ROMA
Papa Francesco incontra i membri della Caritas

ROMA
A Roma ritorna il problema dei rifiuti

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari-Di Cesare, pronto il «sì». Ciofani ai saluti

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BariL'incidente
Frontale tra auto e furgone nel Barese: due morti

FoggiaIn un casolare
Foggia, 60enne picchiato e sequestrato per 70 euro: un arresto

LecceEmergenza
Santa Maria di Leuca, imbarcazione con migranti dalla intercettata dalla Finanza

PotenzaIl raduno
Maratea, ecco tutta le bellezza delle «Rosse»

TarantoLa tragedia
Martina Franca, il 28enne Gianvito Zizzi muore a Bangkok

BrindisiFlora e fauna
Torre Guaceto, niente più reflui in Riserva condotta sottomarina in arrivo

BatIl caso
Bisceglie, «nella Bat allentati tutti i bulloni della legalità, vibra un po’ tutto»

MateraTrasporti
G20 a Matera, soppressi i treni FAL nella mattinata del 29 giugno

ROMA

Il presidente Usa Biden rientra da Camp David

ROMA, 28 GIU - epa09306968 US President Joe Biden (2-L) and First Lady Jill Biden walk across the South Lawn after exiting Marine One at the White House in Washington, D.C., USA, 27 June 2021. The Bidens returned to the White House after spending the weekend at Camp David. EPA/Alex Edelman - CNP / POOL (ANSA).

