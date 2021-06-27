Roma, la sicurezza per visita segretario Stato Usa Blinken

ROMA, 27 GIU - Police officers check the area near the US Ambassador's private residence for the arrival of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at Villa Taverna in Rome, Italy, 27 June 2021. Coming from Berlin and Paris, Joe Biden's correspondent lands in Rome in the morning. Strengthened vigilance at the hotel in the historic center where Blinken will stay, as well as controls in the area around Villa Taverna, the residence of the American ambassador, and maximum attention along all the journeys he will make to go to the various institutional meetings. ANSA/MASSIMO PERCOSSI (ANSA).