Proteste contro il governo a Bangkok

Speranza e il rito portafortuna ( 'a capuzzella) a Napoli

Papa Francesco incontra i membri della Caritas

A Roma ritorna il problema dei rifiuti

Carlo Calenda inaugura il nuovo comitato elettorale a Ostia

Vaccinazioni Sputnik V in Moldavia

Skopje, secondo giorno del gay pride

Roma, vernice rossa sulla statua dedicata alla porchetta

Il trombettista e compositore Usa Wynton Marsalis

Paris Fashion Week, una creazione Mansour Martin

Pellegrini in preghiera a Medjugorje

Bari, il 15 luglio raduno al San Nicola visite e test poi tutti tra le montagne

LecceLe fiamme
Incendio nel Salento, evacuate abitazioni a Casarano

MateraTrasporti
G20 a Matera, soppressi i treni FAL nella mattinata del 29 giugno

BariLe foto
Bari straripa di rifiuti ingombranti: abbandonati in strada da giorni

FoggiaLa nomina
È ufficiale: Zeman è di nuovo l'allenatore del Foggia calcio

BatViaggio nella natura
Parco Alta Murgia una risorsa immensa per la Bat

PotenzaScienza
Basilicata, una stazione stellare scienza che scruta lo spazio

BrindisiEra di S.Pietro Vernotico
Ha un infarto al volante ed esce fuori strada: 38enne muore nel Brindisino

TarantoIl caso
Incidente all'ex Ilva: rischio esplosione in convertitore acciaieria

Taranto, si va verso fermo batteria 12 del reparto Cokerie. Cingolani firma il decreto: interventi entro il 30 giugno

 

Bari, si sfonda il lucernario: 16enne precipita dal nono piano e perde la vita

Caldo, a Brindisi 27enne maliano muore tornando a casa in bici: era stato molte ore nei campi

Turismo, la Puglia lancia la nuova campagna estate 2021 sulle note della Taranta

Coronavirus, in Puglia

Caos vaccini, morto a Bari dopo dose J&J: la famiglia farà denuncia

Proteste contro il governo a Bangkok

ROMA, 26 GIU - epa09302915 Anti-government protesters flash three finger salute before they march to the Government House in Bangkok, Thailand, 26 June 2021. Hundreds of anti-government protesters return to street protest amid the surging of COVID-19, to press their demands for monarchy reform and the resignation of prime minister. EPA/NARONG SANGNAK (ANSA).

