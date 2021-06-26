Proteste contro il governo a Bangkok
ROMA
26 Giugno 2021
ROMA, 26 GIU - epa09302915 Anti-government protesters flash three finger salute before they march to the Government House in Bangkok, Thailand, 26 June 2021. Hundreds of anti-government protesters return to street protest amid the surging of COVID-19, to press their demands for monarchy reform and the resignation of prime minister. EPA/NARONG SANGNAK (ANSA).
