Paris Fashion Week, una creazione Mansour Martin

Il trombettista e compositore Usa Wynton Marsalis
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Taranto, malori tra gli edili nel cantiere dell'ospedale San Cataldo - L'azienda: «Un solo colpo di calore, situazione sotto controllo»
ROMA
25 Giugno 2021
ROMA, 25 GIU - epa09300867 A model presents a creation from the Spring / Summer 2022 Men's collection by Belgian designers Mansour Badjoko and Martin Liesnard for Mansour Martin fashion house during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 25 June 2021. The presentation of the Spring/Summer 2022 menswear collections runs from 22 to 27 June 2021. EPA/IAN LANGSDON IAN LANGSDON/ (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su