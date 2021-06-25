Venerdì 25 Giugno 2021 | 16:57

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROMA
Il trombettista e compositore Usa Wynton Marsalis

Il trombettista e compositore Usa Wynton Marsalis

 
ROMA
Paris Fashion Week, una creazione Mansour Martin

Paris Fashion Week, una creazione Mansour Martin

 
ROMA
Pellegrini in preghiera a Medjugorje

Pellegrini in preghiera a Medjugorje

 
ROMA
Il primo ministro dell'Estonia, Kaja Kallas

Il primo ministro dell'Estonia, Kaja Kallas

 
Iniziativa Lgbt davanti all'ambasciata ungherese in Olanda

Iniziativa Lgbt davanti all'ambasciata ungherese in Olanda

 
Il difensore svizzero Ricardo Rodriguez in conferenza stampa

Il difensore svizzero Ricardo Rodriguez in conferenza stampa

 
Scontri tra opposte fazioni a Lima dopo le presidenziali

Scontri tra opposte fazioni a Lima dopo le presidenziali

 
I danni causati da un tornado in Repubblica Ceca

I danni causati da un tornado in Repubblica Ceca

 
Inaugurata la mostra dedicata al Principe Filippo

Inaugurata la mostra dedicata al Principe Filippo

 
Il crollo parziale dell'edificio a Surfside vicino a Miami

Il crollo parziale dell'edificio a Surfside vicino a Miami

 
Ex militanti talebani consegnano le armi

Ex militanti talebani consegnano le armi

 

Il Biancorosso

La novità
Bari, il ritiro estivo in Trentino a circa 400 metri di altitudine

Bari, il ritiro estivo in Trentino a circa 400 metri di altitudine

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BariIl caso
Caos vaccini, morto a Bari dopo dose J&J: la famiglia farà denuncia

Caos vaccini, morto a Bari dopo dose J&J: la famiglia del 54enne farà denuncia

 
TarantoIl caso
Taranto, si va verso fermo batteria 12 del reparto Cokerie

Taranto, si va verso fermo batteria 12 del reparto Cokerie

 
Leccesolidarietà
A Lecce fa troppo calo, così il Comune consegna a domicilio frutta e verdura agli anziani

A Lecce fa troppo caldo, così il Comune consegna a domicilio frutta e verdura agli anziani

 
BatDirige gli Uffizi
«I musei? Devono aprirsi ai giovani», parla Eike Schmidt, in arrivo in Puglia per il TEDxBarletta

«I musei? Devono aprirsi ai giovani», parla Eike Schmidt, in arrivo in Puglia per il TEDxBarletta

 
FoggiaGuardia di Finanza
Mascherine, maglie da calcio e alcolici contraffatti: operazione nel Foggiano

Mascherine, maglie da calcio e alcolici contraffatti: operazione nel Foggiano

 
BrindisiLa tragedia
Caldo, a Brindisi 27enne maliano muore tornando a casa in bici: era stato molte ore nei campi

Caldo, a Brindisi 27enne maliano muore tornando a casa in bici: era stato molte ore nei campi

 
PotenzaCalcio
Caiata cede 15% quote ad associazione Potenza 1919

Caiata cede 15% quote ad associazione Potenza 1919

 
PotenzaCovid
Basilicata, vuote le terapie intensive

Basilicata, vuote le terapie intensive

 

i più letti

Bari, si sfonda il lucernario: 16enne precipita dal nono piano e perde la vita

Bari, si sfonda il lucernario: 16enne precipita dal nono piano e perde la vita

Puglia, in 7 contagiati dopo il vaccino. I medici: «Lo prevede la scienza»

Puglia, in 7 contagiati dopo il vaccino. I medici: «Lo prevede la scienza»

Caldo, a Brindisi 27enne maliano muore tornando a casa in bici: era stato molte ore nei campi

Caldo, a Brindisi 27enne maliano muore tornando a casa in bici: era stato molte ore nei campi

Taranto, malori tra gli edili nel cantiere dell'ospedale San Cataldo

Taranto, malori tra gli edili nel cantiere dell'ospedale San Cataldo - L'azienda: «Un solo colpo di calore, situazione sotto controllo»

Covid: in Puglia nessun morto e 42 positivi, lo 0,6% dei test

Covid: in Puglia nessun morto e 42 positivi, lo 0,6% dei test. Regione con più somministrazioni a over 60

ROMA

Paris Fashion Week, una creazione Mansour Martin

Paris Fashion Week, una creazione Mansour Martin

ROMA, 25 GIU - epa09300867 A model presents a creation from the Spring / Summer 2022 Men's collection by Belgian designers Mansour Badjoko and Martin Liesnard for Mansour Martin fashion house during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 25 June 2021. The presentation of the Spring/Summer 2022 menswear collections runs from 22 to 27 June 2021. EPA/IAN LANGSDON IAN LANGSDON/ (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it