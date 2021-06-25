Pellegrini in preghiera a Medjugorje

ROMA, 25 GIU - epa09300784 Pilgrims pray at the statue of Our Lady of Medjugorje near the church in the village of Medjugorje, Bosnia and Herzegovina, 25 June 2021. Pilgrims gathered in Medjugorje to mark the 40th anniversary of the alleged appearance of the Virgin Mary to local shepherds in the hills surrounding the village. More than 30 million people are believed to have visited the world-famous village since the saint's first appearance. The Catholic Church has not yet recognized the miracle of Holy Mary's appearance to the Medjugorje shepherds on 24 June 1981. EPA/FEHIM DEMIR FEHIM DEMIR/ (ANSA).