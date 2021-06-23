I danni causati da una tempesta a Cressier in Svizzera

ROMA, 23 GIU - epa09294943 A member of the Civil Protection works near car wrecks and the street covered with rubble after a strong storm in Cressier, Switzerland, 23 June 2021. On the evening of 22 June severe weather conditions caused the Ruhault to flood and caused significant damage in the village of Cressier and Frochaux. The Neuchatel police and the emergency services of the Canton of Neuchatel worked all night to stabilize the situation. EPA/LAURENT GILLIERON LAURENT GILLIERON/ (ANSA).