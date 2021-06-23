Mercoledì 23 Giugno 2021 | 16:05

I danni causati da una tempesta a Cressier in Svizzera

 
Il difensore della nazionale danese Christensen

 
Un agricoltore pakistano a Karachi

 
Il presidente del Brasile, Jair Bolsonaro

 
Reparto di terapia intensiva ospedale di Bogor in Indonesia

 
Una risaia di Kathmandu in Nepal

 
I dipendenti dell'ex Ilva in corteo a Genova

 
La vice presidente degli Stati Uniti, Kamala Harris

 
Strade allagate a Torino a causa del maltempo

 
Una manifestazione a Catania contro il G20

 
Nino Frassica alla presentazione del film 'School of Mafia'

 

Serie C
Bari in ritiro a Storo dal 16 al 30 luglio

Bari in ritiro a Storo dal 16 al 30 luglio

 

BariSanità in Puglia
Lotta contro la Sma: Melissa è tornata da Dubai dopo le cure, Paolo sogna gli Stati Uniti. IL VIDEO

Lotta contro la Sma: Melissa è tornata da Dubai dopo le cure, Paolo sogna gli Stati Uniti. IL VIDEO

 
PotenzaIl blitz
Vietri di Potenza, in casa munizioni, pistola e fucile: un arresto

Vietri di Potenza, in casa munizioni, pistola e fucile: un arresto

 
PotenzaCovid
Basilicata, 13 positivi su 684 tamponi analizzati

Basilicata, 13 positivi su 684 tamponi analizzati

 
BrindisiTesori dimenticati
«Il castello di Oria va restituito alla comunità»

«Il castello di Oria va restituito alla comunità»

 
Foggia
Foggia, condizionatori in tilt, il tribunale diventa una fornace

Foggia, condizionatori in tilt, il tribunale diventa una fornace

 
LecceAttentato
Galatone, bomba carta danneggia un'abitazione disabitata

Galatone, bomba carta danneggia un'abitazione disabitata

 
FoggiaClima torrido
Puglia bollente, a Loconia è record: 43,7 gradi. Foggia città più calda d’Italia con 41,3 gradi

Puglia bollente, a Loconia è record: 43,7 gradi. Foggia città più calda d’Italia con 41,3 gradi

 
TarantoIl caso
Ex Ilva: a Potenza l'avvocato Amara parla con i pm

Ex Ilva: a Potenza l'avvocato Amara parla con i pm

 

La vice presidente degli Stati Uniti, Kamala Harris

ROMA, 23 GIU - epa09294593 US Vice President Kamala Harris (C) delivers remarks to members of the news media after the Senate failed to advance the election reform legislation, 'For the People Act', outside the Senate chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, USA, 22 June 2021. The election reform legislation crafted by Democrats was blocked by Republicans in a partisan vote. EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS MICHAEL REYNOLDS/ (ANSA).

