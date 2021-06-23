Una risaia di Kathmandu in Nepal

ROMA, 23 GIU - epa09294840 A Nepalese farmer walks in a field after planting rice, in Kathmandu, Nepal, 23 June 2021. According to Nepalese farmers, 2021 has so far featured adequate rainfall in the beginning of the monsoon season, so they have almost completed the rice plantation whereas in previous years they only managed to plant rice in July. The annual monsoon season in Nepal normally begins in mid-June, lasting until the end of August or early September. Sixty percent of Nepal's agriculture industry relies on monsoon rain while 40 percent is carried out through irrigation. Agriculture is a major contributor to the country's GDP EPA/NARENDRA SHRESTHA NARENDRA SHRESTHA/ (ANSA).