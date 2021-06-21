Londra, proteste contro il lockdown
21 Giugno 2021
ROMA, 21 GIU - epa09290576 Anti lockdown protesters hold placards as they rally in Westminster in London, Britain, 21 June 2021. The UK government has delayed for a further four weeks to full reopening due to a significant rise in Delta variant of Covid-19 cases across England. EPA/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA (ANSA).
