Protesta donne bielorusse contro il presidente Lukashenko

ROMA, 21 GIU - epa09290243 Belarusian women wearing clothes and holding umbrellas in colours of a Belarusian protest flag, march during a protest against the government and Belarusian President Lukashenko in Minsk, Belarus, 21 June 2021. Despite torture, arrests and criminal cases for having and showing symbols in national colours, Belarusian women continue to protest. According to the participants, the walk calls for empathy and solidarity with the victims of the ongoing repressions. The ribbon symbolizes blood from the heart, the scarf is the mourning for the dead, white dresses and an umbrella are a sign of purity and a better future. EPA/STR (ANSA).