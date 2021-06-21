Lunedì 21 Giugno 2021 | 16:34

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROMA
Londra, proteste contro il lockdown

Londra, proteste contro il lockdown

 
ROMA
Gianni Morandi presenta disco con Jovanotti

Gianni Morandi presenta disco con Jovanotti

 
ROMA
Convegno al Politecnico di Torino con Alessandro Zan

Convegno al Politecnico di Torino con Alessandro Zan

 
ROMA
La ministra della Giustizia Marta Cartabia

La ministra della Giustizia Marta Cartabia

 
ROMA
Rapporto Civita ''Next Generation Culture''

Rapporto Civita ''Next Generation Culture''

 
ROMA
Protesta donne bielorusse contro il presidente Lukashenko

Protesta donne bielorusse contro il presidente Lukashenko

 
ROMA
Antonio Tajani (FI) all'incontro con il premier Draghi

Antonio Tajani (FI) all'incontro con il premier Draghi

 
ROMA
Elezioni presidenziali in Etiopia

Elezioni presidenziali in Etiopia

 
ROMA
Vaccinazioni AstraZeneca all'universita' di Bangkok

Vaccinazioni AstraZeneca all'universita' di Bangkok

 
ROMA
Visita della presidente della Moldavia Maia Sandu in Polonia

Visita della presidente della Moldavia Maia Sandu in Polonia

 
Barcellona, animalisti protestano contro fuochi d'artificio

Barcellona, animalisti protestano contro fuochi d'artificio

 

Il Biancorosso

Calcio
Michele Mignani

Il Bari si affida a Mignani: è lui il nuovo allenatore

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BariLa storia
Bari, ambasciatori di Modugno in camper

Bari, ambasciatori di Modugno in camper

 
PotenzaCovid
Basilicata, solo 40 i nuovi positivi

Basilicata, solo 40 i nuovi positivi

 
FoggiaIl caso
Foggia, atti vandalici al «Parco città»

Foggia, atti vandalici al «Parco città»

 
GdM.TVLa curiosità
Barletta, concerto all'alba sul bastione del Castello

Barletta, concerto all'alba sul bastione del Castello

 
Potenzacovid
La Basilicata è tornata in zona bianca

La Basilicata è tornata in zona bianca

 
HomeCovid
Puglia, 3.157.341  le dosi di vaccino somministrate fino ad oggi i

Puglia, 3.157.341  le dosi di vaccino somministrate fino ad oggi - Stabile al 3% occupazione terapie intensive

 
PhotoNewsMostre
Banksy al Castello di Otranto fino a settembre

Banksy al Castello di Otranto fino a settembre

 
TarantoIl caso
Ex Ilva, dopo blackout fumi e fiamme nello stabilimento, i Verdi: «Bisogna avvisare i tarantini»

Ex Ilva, dopo blackout fumi e fiamme nello stabilimento, i Verdi: «Bisogna avvisare i tarantini»

 

i più letti

Pippo Inzaghi si gode le gioie della Puglia

Pippo Inzaghi si gode le gioie della Puglia

Bari, scomparso l'imprenditore Onofrio Bonerba

Bari, scomparso l'imprenditore Onofrio Bonerba

Turismo, la Puglia lancia la nuova campagna estate 2021 sulle note della Taranta

Turismo, la Puglia lancia la nuova campagna estate 2021 sulle note della Taranta

Roberta, 22 anni di silenzi e misteri

Roberta, 22 anni di silenzi e misteri

Puglia, per l'infezione da Covid-19 sono 61 i nuovi casi positivi

Covid 19 in Puglia, sono 61 i nuovi casi positivi e 3 morti. Focolaio a Taranto tra i detenuti del carcere ad alta sicurezza

ROMA

Elezioni presidenziali in Etiopia

Elezioni presidenziali in Etiopia

ROMA, 21 GIU - epa09290397 African Union observer the former Nigerian president Olusegun Obasanjo (R) observes the general elections at a polling station in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, 21 June 2021. Having been delayed twice, this is the sixth general elections in most regions of the country with some regions only voting on 06 September 2021. According to Birtukan Mideksa, the chairwoman of the National Electoral Board of Ethiopia (NEBE) Harar and Somali regions would only cast their ballots in September citing irregularities and problems with the printing of ballot papers. EPA/STR (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it