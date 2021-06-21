Elezioni presidenziali in Etiopia

ROMA, 21 GIU - epa09290397 African Union observer the former Nigerian president Olusegun Obasanjo (R) observes the general elections at a polling station in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, 21 June 2021. Having been delayed twice, this is the sixth general elections in most regions of the country with some regions only voting on 06 September 2021. According to Birtukan Mideksa, the chairwoman of the National Electoral Board of Ethiopia (NEBE) Harar and Somali regions would only cast their ballots in September citing irregularities and problems with the printing of ballot papers. EPA/STR (ANSA).