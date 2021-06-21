Vaccinazioni AstraZeneca all'universita' di Bangkok

ROMA, 21 GIU - epa09290001 Thai people receive a dose of AstraZeneca (Vaxzevria) vaccine during a mass vaccination drive against the coronavirus dusease (COVID-19) pandemic at Ramkhamhaeng University in Bangkok, Thailand, 21 June 2021. Thailand rolled out a mass vaccination drive in an effort to contain the nationwide surging cases and death tolls of the COVID-19 pandemic amid a shortage of jabs after the delay in the local production of AstraZeneca vaccines manufactured by Thai manufacturer Siam Bioscience. The Thai government plans to administer 10 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines in July 2021 to meet its target of vaccinating 70 percent of the population by the end of 2021. EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT (ANSA).