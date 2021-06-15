Martedì 15 Giugno 2021 | 19:51

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROMA
Il ministro della Cultura spagnolo Jose Manuel Rodriguez

Il ministro della Cultura spagnolo Jose Manuel Rodriguez

 
ROMA
La Regina Maxima d'Olanda visita un'azienda metallurgica

La Regina Maxima d'Olanda visita un'azienda metallurgica

 
ROMA
Perugia, una via per Emanuele Petri ucciso dalle BR nel 2003

Perugia, una via per Emanuele Petri ucciso dalle BR nel 2003

 
ROMA
La protesta a Varsavia di medici e infermieri

La protesta a Varsavia di medici e infermieri

 
ROMA
Filippo, re del Belgio, incontra il presidente Usa Joe Biden

Filippo, re del Belgio, incontra il presidente Usa Joe Biden

 
ROMA
Turista cade dal quinto piano di un hotel a Venezia e muore

Turista cade dal quinto piano di un hotel a Venezia e muore

 
ROMA
Protesta dei disoccupati a Napoli

Protesta dei disoccupati a Napoli

 
ROMA
Il presidente Usa Joe Biden in visita in Belgio

Il presidente Usa Joe Biden in visita in Belgio

 
ROMA
Preparativi per vaccinazioni di massa in Tailandia

Preparativi per vaccinazioni di massa in Tailandia

 
ROMA
I danni a Melbourne dopo i forti venti

I danni a Melbourne dopo i forti venti

 
ROMA
Boris Johnson e il primo ministro Australia Scott Morrison

Boris Johnson e il primo ministro Australia Scott Morrison

 

Il Biancorosso

Biancorossi
Il Bari va in pressing su Mignani: l'ex Modena scelto da Polito

Il Bari va in pressing su Mignani: l'ex Modena scelto da Polito

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

HomeIl caso
Bari, morto il 54enne in intensiva dopo dose J&J: era in coma per trombosi. Il caso segnalato ad Aifa

Bari, morto il 54enne in intensiva dopo dose J&J: era in coma per trombosi.
Il caso segnalato ad Aifa

 
GdM.TVIl sit in
Foggia, manifestazione in piazzale Italia contro i caccia di Amendola

Foggia, manifestazione in piazzale Italia contro i caccia di Amendola

 
HomeScuola
Maturità 2021, domani al via in Puglia e Basilicata: gli auguri di Bardi e dell'assessore Leo

Maturità 2021, domani al via in Puglia e Basilicata: gli auguri agli studenti di Bardi e dell'assessore Leo

 
BrindisiSport
Vela: Luduan Reloaded vince la 35esima Brindisi-Corfù

Vela: Luduan Reloaded vince la 35esima Brindisi-Corfù

 
LecceIl caso
Mamma e 2 bimbi a rischio nel mare agitato in Salento: salvati dalla Guardia Costiera

Salento, mamma e 2 bimbi rischiano di morire nel mare agitato: salvati dalla Guardia Costiera

 
TarantoDroga
Taranto, due arresti per spaccio

Taranto, due arresti per spaccio

 
Materala vicenda
Truffa dell'arrotino, una denuncia a Matera

Truffa dell'arrotino, una denuncia a Matera

 
BatNella Bat
Bisceglie, spacciano droga in casa: arrestati due giovani, sequestrato mezzo kg di cocaina

Bisceglie, spacciano droga in casa: arrestati due giovani, sequestrato mezzo kg di cocaina

 

i più letti

Coronavirus, in Puglia 47 nuovi casi e 2 decessi, ma preoccupa la variante indiana

Coronavirus, in Puglia 47 nuovi casi e 2 decessi, ma preoccupa la variante indiana

Bari, uomo in rianimazione dopo dose J&J

Bari, uomo in rianimazione dopo dose J&J

Bari, in Rianimazione dopo J&J: la situazione

Bari, in Rianimazione dopo J&J: la situazione peggiora per il 54enne

Taranto, aggrediscono uomo su sagrato chiesa e prendono a schiaffi prete venuto in soccorso: 2 arresti

Taranto, aggrediscono uomo su sagrato chiesa e prendono a schiaffi prete venuto in soccorso: 2 arresti

Puglia, benvenuta zona bianca: ecco cosa cambia da oggi

Puglia, benvenuta zona bianca: ecco cosa cambia da oggi

ROMA

La protesta a Varsavia di medici e infermieri

La protesta a Varsavia di medici e infermieri

ROMA, 15 GIU - epa09273057 Nurses with banners during a 'Medics at the Sejm' protest of representatives of all medical professions, such as nurses, midwives, paramedics, physiotherapists, diagnosticians, and pharmacists at the Polish Parliament building in Warsaw, Poland, 15 June 2021. Protesting healthcare workers demand pay raises as Polish MPs will vote later in the day on amendment to the Act on the Manner of Determining the Lowest Basic Salary for Certain Employees in Medical Entities and Certain Other Acts. Medical professionals appeal to MPs to maintain these amendments EPA/MARCIN OBARA POLAND OUT (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it