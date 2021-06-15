Preparativi per vaccinazioni di massa in Tailandia

ROMA, 15 GIU - epa09272277 A photo taken through a plastic sheet shows empty seats for people to receive the vaccine against COVID-19 are seen at a suspended vaccination center in Bangkok, Thailand, 15 June 2021. Many hospitals and vaccination centers in Thailand have suspended and postponed their mass vaccination drive due to the shortage of COVID-19 vaccines. Thailand is combating the worst outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in which thousands of new infections and surging death tolls have been reported daily. EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT (ANSA).