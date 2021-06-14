Sanificazione di un mezzo pubblico a Bishkek in Kyrgyzstan

ROMA, 14 GIU - epa09270583 Employees of a trolleybus trucking company spray disinfectant inside a trolleybus in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, 14 June 2021. The number of cases of the pandemic disease COVID-19 caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus has sharply increased in Kyrgyzstan. Up to 500 people get sick a day. EPA/IGOR KOVALENKO (ANSA).