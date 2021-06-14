Martedì 15 Giugno 2021 | 00:19

ROMA
Sanificazione di un mezzo pubblico a Bishkek in Kyrgyzstan

ROMA
Cavallo si imbizzarrisce, carrozza urta auto Lamorgese

ROMA
Vaccinazioni anti-Covid a Karachi in Pakistan

ROMA
Apertura del Prix Italia al Teatro alla Scala

ROMA
Angela Merkel al vertice Nato a Bruxelles

ROMA
Il presidente americano Joe Biden al summit Nato

ROMA
G7: la conferenza stampa di Draghi al termine dei lavori

ROMA
G7: la manifestazione di protesta di Extinction Rebellion

ROMA
L'ex premier Conte a 'Mezz'ora in più'

ROMA
La regina di Danimarca Margrethe II

ROMA
Code a stazioni di servizio Beirut causa penuria carburante

Il Biancorosso

Biancorossi
Il Bari va in pressing su Mignani: l'ex Modena scelto da Polito

Baril'inchiesta
Corruzione, restano in carcere quattro indagati dell'inchiesta sul caso Molfetta

LecceL'allarme
Il Salento continua a bruciare: canadair in azione

HomeCovid
Basilicata, zona bianca dal 21 giugno

FoggiaNel Foggiano
San Marco in Lamis, rogo doloso nel parco dei bambini

TarantoL'episodio
Taranto, aggrediscono uomo su sagrato chiesa e prendono a schiaffi prete venuto in soccorso: 2 arresti

BatNella Bat
Bisceglie, spacciano droga in casa: arrestati due giovani, sequestrato mezzo kg di cocaina

PotenzaNel Potentino
Melfi, scritte e atti vandalici contro sede del Pd. Letta su Twitter: «Non ci fermiamo»

BrindisiIl virus
Covid 19, a Brindisi due casi accertati di variante indiana

ROMA

Angela Merkel al vertice Nato a Bruxelles

ROMA, 14 GIU - epa09269701 Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel gestures as she arrives to attend a NATO summit at the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, 14 June 2021. The 30-nation alliance hopes to reaffirm its unity and discuss increasingly tense relations with China and Russia, as the organization pulls its troops out after 18 years in Afghanistan. EPA/KENZO TRIBOUILLARD / POOL ALTERNATIVE CROP (ANSA).

