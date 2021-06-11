Test anti-Covid in un mercato di Bangkok

ROMA, 11 GIU - epa09261326 Thai health officials collect samples during a community COVID-19 nasal swab test drive at a local street market in Bangkok, Thailand, 11 June 2021. Staff at a street market frequented by office workers and local residents were being tested for COVID-19 after a worker from a shop tested positive for COVID-19. Authorities closed the market for an initial period of three days pending test results from market staff. Thousands of COVID-19 infections continue to be reported daily, with Bangkok accounting for the highest number of infections in the country. EPA/DIEGO AZUBEL (ANSA).