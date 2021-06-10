Euro 2020: Svizzera, il centrocampista Remo Freuler

ROMA, 10 GIU - epa09259202 Switzerland's midfielder Remo Freuler, speaks to journalists after a training session prior to the UEFA EURO 2020 soccer tournament at the Dalga Arena, in Baku, Azerbaijan, 10 June 2021. The UEFA EURO 2020 soccer tournament will be held from 11 June to 11 July 2021. EPA/JEAN-CHRISTOPHE BOTT JEAN-CHRISTOPHE BOTT/ (ANSA).