Pakistan, tra i rifiuti a caccia di materiale riciclabile
ROMA
04 Giugno 2021
ROMA, 04 GIU - epa09247445 A man searches a garbage dump for recyclable items ahead of the World Environment Day in Karachi, Pakistan, 04 June 2021. World Environment Day is celebrated annually on 05 June and aims to encourage awareness and environmental protection. EPA/SHAHZAIB AKBER SHAHZAIB AKBER/ (ANSA).
