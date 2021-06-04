Venerdì 04 Giugno 2021 | 15:48

ROMA
A Napoli al via la campagna di Legambiente #liberidaiveleni

ROMA
Al via a Sydney l'Afterpay Australian Fashion Week

ROMA
Fiamme su autobus a Roma, nessun ferito

ROMA
G7, il tavolo dei ministri delle Finanze a Londra

ROMA
La visita di Sofia di Spagna in Grecia

ROMA
La protesta Chef-Express presso la Stazione Termini a Roma

ROMA
Aumentano i casi di mucormicosi in India

ROMA
Continua l'Open week di AstraZeneca all'hub Acea di Roma

Venezuela, turisti al Canaima National Park

ROMA
Spiagge piene sul litorale romano per il 2 Giugno

Londra, il giorno più caldo dell'anno

Il Biancorosso

calcio
Bari, prepara l’assalto ore decisive per il direttore sportivo

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

TarantoLa protesta
Vaccini, caso per la seconda dose nell'hub di Taranto: anziani costretti a spostarsi con il caldo

FoggiaIl caso
Foggia, nel ghetto di Borgo Mezzanone una baracca distrutta in un incendio

BatLa storia
Dalla Russia a Barletta, lettera dal fronte recapitata dopo 78 anni al nipote del soldato morto

BrindisiIn Prefettura
Brindisi, Medaglia d'Onore alla memoria al padre di Albano Carrisi

BariLa curiosità
Puglia, «Olimpiadi della prevenzione», ecco le scuole pugliesi che hanno vinto

PotenzaIl caso
Melfi, sparisce il 118 dalla Fca «Ora tutti rischiamo di più»

LecceCalcio
Lecce, il direttore sportivo Corvino ha tracciato le linee del mercato

MateraNel Materano
Aliano, tagliano alberi in un bosco senza autorizzazione: denunciati in due

Covid, oggi in Puglia sono stati individuati 44 casi positivi

Bisceglie, tir schiaccia auto contro spartitraffico su SS16: traffico deviato

Incidente sulla 16: è ancora caos sulla statale

Mola e Polignano, ecco le tre spiagge a misura di bambino

Aiuti e ristori prepariamoci a una raffica di controlli

ROMA

Al via a Sydney l'Afterpay Australian Fashion Week

ROMA, 04 GIU - epa09247129 A model presents a creation during the Christopher Esber show at the Afterpay Australian Fashion Week (AAFW) 2021, in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia, 04 June 2021. The AAFW2021 shows are presented from 31 May to 04 June 2021. EPA/BIANCA DE MARCHI AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT BIANCA DE MARCHI/ (ANSA).

