Continua l'Open week di AstraZeneca all'hub Acea di Roma

ROMA, 03 GIU - Marianna, 27, gets vaccinated in the Acea vaccination center on the occasion of the Open week vaccination, with Astrazeneca, for all over the age of 18, launched by the Lazio region from 2 to 6 June, Rome 3 June 2021. ANSA/FABIO FRUSTACI FABIO FRUSTACI/ (ANSA).