Aumentano i casi di mucormicosi in India

ROMA, 03 GIU - epa09244989 Doctor Brajpal Singh Tyagi examine a suspected Mucormycosis patient, inside a ward at Harsh ENT hospital in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, India, 03 June 2021. Doctor Brajpal Singh Tyagi is handling more than 40 mucormycosis or black fungus patients a day in his hospital. According to him, before Covid-19 only two or three cases were reported in a year. Now many Covid-19 infected patients are getting Mucormycosis and white fungus due to various reasons. Yellow fungus cases have also been reported in India, which is the most dangerous among all the fungal infections. EPA/RAJAT GUPTA RAJAT GUPTA/ (ANSA).