Aumentano i casi di mucormicosi in India

Continua l'Open week di AstraZeneca all'hub Acea di Roma

Venezuela, turisti al Canaima National Park

Spiagge piene sul litorale romano per il 2 Giugno

Londra, il giorno più caldo dell'anno

Boris Johnson incontra segretario generale NATO

Londra, la gente si gode una giornata di sole

Berlino, inaugurazione dell'estate dell'orgoglio arcobaleno

Un ristorante di Cagliari

Il ct della Polonia, Paulo Sousa

Sindacati in piazza contro le morti sul lavoro a Milano

Potenza, droga nel volante al posto del clacson, 63enne arrestato dai carabinieri

Lecce, finanzieri arrestano due latitanti albanesi

Omicidio in casolare a Bari: testimone ritratta, 44enne libero

Fallimento Lucana Edizioni, maxisequestro di beni

Taranto, al MArTA progetto FISH & C.H.I.P.S con lo sguardo a Corfù

«Nardi era a capo della cricca che truccava processi a Trani»

Foggia, è campione di «minutaggio»

Brindisi, allarme bomba in tribunale: evacuata la zona

i più letti

Coronavirus, in Puglia 196 nuovi casi su 6mila tamponi, scendono tutti gli indici. 10 vittime

Mola e Polignano, ecco le tre spiagge a misura di bambino

Bisceglie, tir schiaccia auto contro spartitraffico su SS16: traffico deviato

Fasano, li arrestava e poi li mandava dalla fidanzata avvocato: maresciallo cc accusato di abuso d'ufficio

Puglia, esaurite dosi vaccino Astrazeneca, in giacenza quasi solo Pfizer

ROMA, 03 GIU - epa09244989 Doctor Brajpal Singh Tyagi examine a suspected Mucormycosis patient, inside a ward at Harsh ENT hospital in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, India, 03 June 2021. Doctor Brajpal Singh Tyagi is handling more than 40 mucormycosis or black fungus patients a day in his hospital. According to him, before Covid-19 only two or three cases were reported in a year. Now many Covid-19 infected patients are getting Mucormycosis and white fungus due to various reasons. Yellow fungus cases have also been reported in India, which is the most dangerous among all the fungal infections. EPA/RAJAT GUPTA RAJAT GUPTA/ (ANSA).

