Manifestazione di solidarietà con i palestinesi a Peshawar

ROMA, 30 MAG - epa09237398 Supporters of the Islamic political party Jamaat-e-Islami shout slogans and carry placards during a protest against Israel in solidarity with the Palestinian people, in Peshawar, Pakistan, 30 May 2021. Clashes erupted 06 May in Jerusalem and the West Bank over the forced eviction of six Palestinian families from their homes in Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in favor of Jewish families who claimed they used to live in the houses before fleeing in the 1948 war that led to the creation of Israel. In response, various Palestinian militant factions in Gaza launched rocket attacks starting 10 May that killed at least 12 Israelis. The Palestinian health ministry said that at least 232 Palestinians, including 61 children, were killed in the retaliatory Israeli airstrikes. On 21 May and after 11 days of fighting, a ceasefire came into effect between Israel and militants in Gaza strip. EPA/BILAWAL ARBAB (ANSA).