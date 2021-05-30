Covid, mercato chiuso in Pakistan per misure di sicurezza

ROMA, 30 MAG - epa09236995 A view of a closed market after the government ordered the closure of markets during the weekend, after new cases of COVID-19 were reported across the country, in Peshawar, Pakistan, 30 May 2021. Pakistani authorities imposed smart lockdowns in an effort to curb the outbreak of a third wave of infections with Covid-19. EPA/SHAHZAIB AKBER (ANSA).