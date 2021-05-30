Domenica 30 Maggio 2021 | 18:09

ROMA
Meeting dei presidenti di Germania, Portogallo e Slovenia

ROMA
Covid, mercato chiuso in Pakistan per misure di sicurezza

ROMA
Visita ai morti di covid al cimitero di Medan in Indonesia

ROMA
Persone al ristorante al centro di Roma

ROMA
Iran, la campagna elettorale per le presidenziali

ROMA
Ristoranti affollati sul lungomare di Napoli

ROMA
Papa Francesco celebra l'Angelus

Raccolta di plastica su spiagge Sri Lanka da cargo in fiamme

Turismo, di nuovo turisti a Roma

Scontro tra barche a Olbia, un morto

Incendio in stabilimento balneare a Forte dei Marmi

Bari, Lopez «Ora basta, umiliati no»

FoggiaLa tragedia
Foggia, un romeno di 57 anni travolto e ucciso mentre tagliava l'erba

MateraIl fatto
Policoro, un 19enne litiga con un uomo e gli spara contro con una pistola a salve

BariPulizia
Bari, via le erbacce dall'ex Fibronit

Brindisila vela
La Brindisi-Corfù scalda i «motori» si parte il 13 giugno

BatIl caso
Barletta, Sciopero della fame nella sede dell’Anglat contro la discriminazione verso i disabili

PotenzaTradizioni
Potenza, Il centro storico è tornato «vivo» con la festa di San Gerardo

Tarantotragedia sfiorata
Massafra, incendio in azienda agricola

LecceIl caso
Alimini, Abusi per il lido «Acqua Chiara»? Indagati titolare e tecnici comunali

Bari, si faceva pagare per somministrare farmaco gratuito: arrestato oncologo. Prendeva fino a 2500 euro a somministrazione

Noicattaro, minori in branco contro coetaneo: il video fa il giro dei social

Coronavirus, in Puglia 29 maggio

I contributi a fondo perduto nel decreto sostegni

Vaccini, dal 3 giugno addio alle fasce d'età: chiunque si potrà prenotare

ROMA

Visita ai morti di covid al cimitero di Medan in Indonesia

ROMA, 30 MAG - epa09236902 Relatives pay a visit to the cemetery, where the victims of the COVID-19 pandemic are buried, in Medan, North Sumatra, Indonesia, 30 May 2021. Indonesia has recorded more than 1,700,000 coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases since the beginning of the pandemic. EPA/DEDI SINUHAJI (ANSA).

Speciale Abbonamento
Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
