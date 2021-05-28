Venerdì 28 Maggio 2021 | 22:32

ROMA
Vjosa Osmani, presidente della Repubblica del Kosovo

ROMA
33 migranti sbarcano a Fuerteventura, isola delle Canarie

ROMA
Lavoratori miniere protestano davanti a uffici Ue Breslavia

ROMA
Protesta Greenpeace a ingresso Parlamento Europeo Bruxelles

ROMA
Agenti polizia davanti a banca Berlino dopo tentativo rapina

ROMA
Colonna di fumo si alza da tetti museo Uffizi a Firenze

ROMA
Protesta dei senatori M5s contro i vitalizi

ROMA
Sprofondata piscina stabilimento Dopolavoro Atac a Ostia

ROMA
Sri Lanka, pericolo disastro ambientale per nave in fiamme

ROMA
Mottarone: salme della famiglia israeliana verso Malpensa

ROMA
Thierry Breton, commissario Ue per il mercato interno

Bari, tifosi insorgono sul web: bersagliati Antenucci, Frattali e Di Cesare

BariLa festa
La città di Modugno compie mille anni, al via una serie di eventi

PotenzaTrasporti
Albero s'abbatte sui binari, disagi sulla linea Potenza-Battipaglia

FoggiaIl caso
Appicca rogo in alloggio Caritas nel Foggiano, nessun ferito

LecceIl caso
Porto Cesareo, «Senza depuratore sarà disastro ambientale»

TarantoNel Tarantino
Ginosa, tentano di violentare una bracciante: arrestati in due

MateraIncidente
Scanzano Jonico, furgone contro auto: muore un uomo

PhotoNewsIl caso
Arresto De Benedictis: in masseria Andria un tesoretto di nuove armi trovate in un nascondiglio in cucina

BrindisiNel Brindisino
Fasano, alla fermata del bus con 20kg di droga in valigia: due arresti

ROMA

ROMA, 28 MAG - epa09233319 Some of the 33 Maghreb migrants disembark upon arrival in Fuerteventura, Canary islands, Spain, 28 May 2021. Spanish Salvamento Maritimo's vessel Concepcion Arenal rescued 33 Maghreb migrants as they sailed on board of a dugout at about 200km from the North-Eastern shore. EPA/CARLOS DE SAA (ANSA).

