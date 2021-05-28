Vjosa Osmani, presidente della Repubblica del Kosovo

ROMA, 28 MAG - Vjosa Osmani, President of the Republic of Kosovo poses with soldiers of the Kosovo Security Force (KSF) following the 'Defender Europe 21' military exercise in the village of Deve, Kosovo, 28 May 2021. Kosovo Security Force joined for the first time the military exercise 'Defender Europe 21' which involves 26 nations, including the US and around 28,000 multinational forces all focused on building operational readiness and interoperability between NATO allies and partners. EPA/VALDRIN XHEMAJ (ANSA).