Lavoratori miniere protestano davanti a uffici Ue Breslavia

ROMA, 26 MAG - epa09228761 Turow lignite mine workers attend a protest in front of the European Parliament and European Commission offices in Wroclaw, western Poland, 26 May 2021. On 21 May 2021, the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) has supported a request by the Czech Republic for production to be stopped at the Turow lignite mine in the south-west of Poland, and ordered the country to immediately suspend extraction. According to Polish Deputy State Assets Minister Artur Sobon, The Czech Republic will withdraw a lawsuit it filed to the EU's top court regarding operations at a lignite coal mine in south-west of Poland, after the adoption of a bilateral agreement. EPA/Maciej Kulczynski Maciej Kulczynski/ (ANSA).