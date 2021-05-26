Ancora fumo e cenere attorno al vulcano Nyiragongo

ROMA, 26 MAG - Mount Nyiragongo is seen shrouded in smoke and dust in the aftermath of a volcanic eruption in North Kivu, Democratic Republic of Congo, 25 May 2021. One of the planets most active volcanoes Mount Nyiragongo in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo erupted 22 May 2021. According to local journalists, aftershocks from the Nyiragongo volcanic eruption continue in the town of Goma. According to the United Nations children's agency (UNICEF) 25 May 2021 more than 100 children are missing after having been separated from their parents. Foreign countries, like the United Kingdom, have warned their nationals through their embassies of the continuation of seismic activity and cannot rule out further fissures or lava flow. EPA/HUGH KINSELLA CUNNINGHAM HUGH KINSELLA CUNNINGHAM/ (ANSA).