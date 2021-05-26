Thierry Breton, commissario Ue per il mercato interno

Lavoratori miniere protestano davanti a uffici Ue Breslavia
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Covid Puglia, su 9289 tamponi 314 positivi, positività al 3,4%: 28 i morti. Vaccini, usato il 95,9% delle dosi
ROMA
26 Maggio 2021
ROMA, 26 MAG - epa09228673 European Commissioner for Internal Market Thierry Breton addresses a news conference on guidance for strengthening the Code of Practice on Disinformation, in Brussels, Belgium 26 May 2021. Online platforms, leading social networks, advertisers and advertising industry agreed on a Code of Practice to address the spread of disinformation. EPA/JOHANNA GERON / POOL JOHANNA GERON / POOL (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su