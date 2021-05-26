Mercoledì 26 Maggio 2021 | 19:06

ROMA
Lavoratori miniere protestano davanti a uffici Ue Breslavia

ROMA
Protesta Greenpeace a ingresso Parlamento Europeo Bruxelles

ROMA
Agenti polizia davanti a banca Berlino dopo tentativo rapina

ROMA
Colonna di fumo si alza da tetti museo Uffizi a Firenze

ROMA
Sprofondata piscina stabilimento Dopolavoro Atac a Ostia

ROMA
Protesta dei senatori M5s contro i vitalizi

ROMA
Sri Lanka, pericolo disastro ambientale per nave in fiamme

ROMA
Mottarone: salme della famiglia israeliana verso Malpensa

ROMA
Thierry Breton, commissario Ue per il mercato interno

ROMA
Ancora fumo e cenere attorno al vulcano Nyiragongo

L'eruzione del Nyiragongo, in Congo

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari-Feralpi Salò: le probabili formazioni

TarantoIl siderurgico
Ex-Ilva, i cittadini di Taranto chiedono l'intervento dell'Ue per la diossina

BariIl caso
Naufragio Norman Atlantic, reati prescritti per 5 imputati

LecceFurbetti del cartellino
Lecce, condannati per assenteismo due dipendenti del Comune

Foggiail raid
Foggia, baby gang in azione sul bus di linea

BrindisiLavori pubblici
Ospedale Monopoli-Fasano, Amati: «Subito le gare per attrezzature e servizi»

Matera
Matera, quattro indagati per sfruttamento di braccianti agricoli

Covid news h 24Il bollettino regionale
Covid: in Basilicata 66 positivi e nessun decesso

Cinema e SpettacoliMusica
Trani, il 19 agosto arriva Samuele Bersani con il suo «Tour estemporaneo»

Tragedia del Mottarone, la cognata: «Siamo distrutti»

Covid Puglia, su 9289 tamponi 314 positivi, positività al 3,4%: 28 i morti

Droga, estorsioni e armi: 17 arresti a Taranto

Tiggiano, mamma e figlia si riabbracciano dopo 5 anni

Covid Basilicata, 50 nuovi positivi e un deceduto

ROMA

Sri Lanka, pericolo disastro ambientale per nave in fiamme

ROMA, 26 MAG - epa09228464 People watch the smoke rising from the burning ship MV X-Press Pearl, around 9.5 nautical miles (18km) northwest of Colombo Sri Lanka, 26 May 2021. A fire broke out on the Singapore-flagged container vessel MV X-Press Pearl anchored about 9.5 nautical miles (18km) northwest of Colombo awaiting entry into the port. The Sri Lanka Navy said the explosion was caused by chemicals being transported on the ship carrying over 1,000 containers, including 25 tonnes of nitric acid and other chemicals from the port of Hazira, India. The 25-member crew were evacuated by the Navy on 25 May, while two injured members were hospitalized and one was tested positive for Covid-19. EPA/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE/ (ANSA).

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
