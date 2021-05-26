Sri Lanka, pericolo disastro ambientale per nave in fiamme

ROMA, 26 MAG - epa09228464 People watch the smoke rising from the burning ship MV X-Press Pearl, around 9.5 nautical miles (18km) northwest of Colombo Sri Lanka, 26 May 2021. A fire broke out on the Singapore-flagged container vessel MV X-Press Pearl anchored about 9.5 nautical miles (18km) northwest of Colombo awaiting entry into the port. The Sri Lanka Navy said the explosion was caused by chemicals being transported on the ship carrying over 1,000 containers, including 25 tonnes of nitric acid and other chemicals from the port of Hazira, India. The 25-member crew were evacuated by the Navy on 25 May, while two injured members were hospitalized and one was tested positive for Covid-19. EPA/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE/ (ANSA).