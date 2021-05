Precipita funivia Mottarone, 13 le vittime

ROMA, 23 MAG - epa09222565 A general view of the Mottarone cable car route, in northern Italy, 23 May 2021. The cable car that connects Stresa with Mottarone has crashed, claiming nine lives. Two children were seriously injured. The accident has been caused by the failure of a rope, in the highest part of the route which, starting from Lake Maggiore reaches an altitude of 1,491 meters. EPA/TINO ROMANO (ANSA).