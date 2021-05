Turisti a Capri dopo le misure restrittive della pandemia

ROMA, 23 MAG - epa09222170 Tourists stroll and have coffee at the bar in the 'Piazzetta' square on the island of Capri in Naples, Italy, 23 May 2021. Tourists return to Capri after the Covid-19 pandemic. The island of Capri, recently declared Covid free having completed the mass vaccination, begins to repopulate. EPA/GIUSEPPE CATUOGNO (ANSA).