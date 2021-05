Un momento delle elezioni in Vietnam

ROMA, 23 MAG - epa09221955 People fill out ballot papers at a polling station in Hanoi, Vietnam 23 May 2021. Vietnam holds elections to elect members of the 15th National Assembly and the People's Councils at all levels for the 2021-2026 tenure on 23 May 2021, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID)-19 pandemic. EPA/LUONG THAI LINH (ANSA).