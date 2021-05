Protesta contro misure anti-covid a Neuchatel

ROMA, 22 MAG - epa09219666 People demonstrate during the 'Stiller Protest' association march to protest against anti-COVID-19 measures, in Neuchatel, Switzerland, May 22, 2021. As Switzerland is gradually loosening restrictions in place to limit the spread of COVID-19, the protestors judge the current measures as too strict and the removal of restrictions too slow. EPA/VALENTIN FLAURAUD VALENTIN FLAURAUD/ (ANSA).