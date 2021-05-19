Il primo ministro israeliano Benjamin Netanyahu

ROMA, 19 MAG - epa09211293 Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gestures as he speaks during a briefing to ambassadors to Israel at the Hakirya military base in Tel Aviv, Israel, 19 May 2021. In response to days of violent confrontations between Israeli security forces and Palestinians in Jerusalem, various Palestinian militant factions in Gaza launched rocket attacks since 10 May that killed at least 12 Israelis to date. The Palestinian health ministry said that at least 213 Palestinians, including 61 children, were killed in the retaliatory Israeli airstrikes. EPA/SEBASTIAN SCHEINER / POOL SEBASTIAN SCHEINER / POOL/ (ANSA).