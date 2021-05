Alzata allerta Covid a Taiwan

ROMA, 19 MAG - epa09210991 Military personnel prepare to spray disinfectant inside a train station, in Taipei, Taiwan, 19 May 2021. Taiwanese authorities raised the COVID-19 alert to Level 3 for the whole country after recording more than 100 coronavirus disease (COVID-19) locally-transmitted cases for the fifth consecutive day. EPA/RITCHIE B. TONGO (ANSA).