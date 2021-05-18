Vaccinazione dei monaci buddisti a Bangkok
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Coronavirus, in Puglia giù i contagi: 145 su 4330 test (3,3%). 21 morti. Vaccini, 22mila in fila per prenotazioni 48 e 49enni. A giugno 1,5mln di dosi
Droga Bari: 34 arresti, coinvolti in 12 vicini al clan Palermiti. Documentati 25mila episodi in un anno VIDEO
ROMA
18 Maggio 2021
ROMA, 18 MAG - epa09208061 Thai Buddhist monks receive a shot of Sinovac vaccine during a vaccination drive against the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic at the Priest Hospital in Bangkok, Thailand, 18 May 2021. The Thai government drives the emergency vaccination against COVID-19 rollout to be inoculated together with proactive mass testing in a bid to combat the coronavirus pandemic, in which thousands new cases of infections and surging of death toll have been reported daily. Bangkok has the highest number of infections amid a third wave of COVID-19 in Thailand. EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su