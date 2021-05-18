Vaccinazione dei monaci buddisti a Bangkok

ROMA, 18 MAG - epa09208061 Thai Buddhist monks receive a shot of Sinovac vaccine during a vaccination drive against the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic at the Priest Hospital in Bangkok, Thailand, 18 May 2021. The Thai government drives the emergency vaccination against COVID-19 rollout to be inoculated together with proactive mass testing in a bid to combat the coronavirus pandemic, in which thousands new cases of infections and surging of death toll have been reported daily. Bangkok has the highest number of infections amid a third wave of COVID-19 in Thailand. EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT (ANSA).