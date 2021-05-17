Ondata di caldo in Pakistan

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
17 Maggio 2021
ROMA, 17 MAG - epa09206452 A Pakistani attempts to cool off by pouring water on his head at a roadside camp set up by the Edhi Foundation as heat wave continues in Karachi, Pakistan, 17 May 2021. Pakistan's Meteorological Department (PMD) said the hot weather will continue till 18 May with daytime maximum temperature of 43-45 degrees Celsius. EPA/REHAN KHAN REHAN KHAN/ (ANSA).
