Il ministro della Sanità sudafricano Zweli Mkhize

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Droga Bari: 34 arresti, coinvolti in 12 vicini al clan Palermiti. Documentati 25mila episodi in un anno VIDEO
ROMA
17 Maggio 2021
ROMA, 17 MAG - epa09206337 South African Health Minister Zweli Mkhize during the first day of Covid-19 vaccinations for the over 60 year old population in the country, in Johannesburg, South Africa, 17 May 2021. The first round of vaccinations was for the health care workers in the country. South Africa is lagging behind many countries in the world in its vaccination program. EPA/Kim Ludbrook Kim Ludbrook/ (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su