Il ministro della Sanità sudafricano Zweli Mkhize

ROMA, 17 MAG - epa09206337 South African Health Minister Zweli Mkhize during the first day of Covid-19 vaccinations for the over 60 year old population in the country, in Johannesburg, South Africa, 17 May 2021. The first round of vaccinations was for the health care workers in the country. South Africa is lagging behind many countries in the world in its vaccination program. EPA/Kim Ludbrook Kim Ludbrook/ (ANSA).