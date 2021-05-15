Proteste contro Israele a Tunisi

ROMA, 15 MAG - epa09201522 Tunisians wave Palestinian flags and chant anti-Israel slogans during a demonstration in solidarity with Palestinians in Tunis, Tunisia, 15 May 2021. In response to days of violent confrontations between Israeli security forces and Palestinians in Jerusalem, various Palestinian militants factions in Gaza launched rocket attacks since 10 May that killed at least nine Israelis to date. According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, at least 139 Palestinians, including 39 children, were killed as a result of the ongoing Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip. EPA/MOHAMED MESSARA (ANSA).