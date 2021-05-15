Sabato 15 Maggio 2021 | 17:39

ROMA
Sostenitori del ddl Zan contestano Matteo Salvini a Milano

ROMA
Vaccini: per Open day Lazio hub anche presso Acea

ROMA
Covid: primo weekend in spiaggia a Benidorm, Spagna

ROMA
Proteste contro Israele a Tunisi

ROMA
Funerali di un'intera famiglia a Gaza

ROMA
A Cagliari apre centro tamponi Croce Rossa

ROMA
L'hub dell'ospedale Fatebenefratelli Sacco a Milano

ROMA
Covid, test salivari in una scuola di Travagliato (Brescia)

ROMA
Centro di vaccinazione a Karachi in Pakistan

ROMA
Le case dei palestinesi in macerie a Gaza

ROMA
Covid, preghiera dei parenti prima della sepoltura in India

Il Biancorosso

L'intervista
Galano tra due grandi amori: «Bari e Foggia, che brividi»

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BariArte
Giornate Fai a Bari, Emiliano: «caserma Rossani simbolo di rinascita». Le immagini dall'alto

BatIl percorso
Domani al via la Mezza maratona di Barletta

FoggiaCiclismo
Foggia, è partita l'ottava tappa del Giro d'Italia: la città si gode i protagonisti della «corsa rosa»

PhotoNewsLa curiosità
Taranto, «Case a 1 euro» tour in Città Vecchia

PotenzaIl caso
Paterno, ladri in fuga speronano auto dei cc: un militare ferito

BrindisiL'operazione
Fasano, nell’aia nascondeva 13 chili di marijuana sottovuoto

MateraI dati
Covid 19, a Matera ci sono i primi segnali di ripresa per il turismo

LecceIl caso
Lecce, oggi tra incertezze parte l’estate 2021

Londra, la regina Elisabetta esce da Buckingham Palace

Ospite inatteso a San Foca: alla cena tra padre e figlio si autoinvita una volpe

Coronavirus, in Puglia 14 maggio

Bari, detenzione di arsenale da guerra: nuovo arresto per ex gip De Benedictis

«L'aria di Taranto 20 volte più pulita di quella di Milano»

ROMA

Proteste contro Israele a Tunisi

ROMA, 15 MAG - epa09201522 Tunisians wave Palestinian flags and chant anti-Israel slogans during a demonstration in solidarity with Palestinians in Tunis, Tunisia, 15 May 2021. In response to days of violent confrontations between Israeli security forces and Palestinians in Jerusalem, various Palestinian militants factions in Gaza launched rocket attacks since 10 May that killed at least nine Israelis to date. According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, at least 139 Palestinians, including 39 children, were killed as a result of the ongoing Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip. EPA/MOHAMED MESSARA (ANSA).

