Funerali di un'intera famiglia a Gaza

ROMA, 15 MAG - epa09201182 Palestinians attend the funeral of 10 members of Abu-Hatab family in Gaza City, 15 May 2021. Ten members from Abu-Hatab family were killed after an Israeli air strike in Al-shatea refugee camp in Gaza early in the morning. In response to days of violent confrontations between Israeli security forces and Palestinians in Jerusalem, various Palestinian militants factions in Gaza launched rocket attacks since 10 May that killed at least six Israelis to date. According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, 139 Palestinians were killed, among them some 39 children, as a result of the ongoing Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip. EPA/MOHAMMED SABER (ANSA).