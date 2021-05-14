Covid, test salivari in una scuola di Travagliato (Brescia)

ROMA, 14 MAG - The pupils of the primary school of Travagliato, near Brescia, Italy, undergo salivary swabs, 14 May 2021. These salivary swab tests are like a lollipop candy to hold in the mouth for a minute, and the exam is done. This is the new salivary test to identify the infection from Covid 19. ANSA/ FILIPPO VENEZIA (ANSA).