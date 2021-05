Centro di vaccinazione a Karachi in Pakistan

ROMA, 14 MAG - epa09199746 People wait to receive a dose of the Chinese-made Sinopharm vaccine against Covid-19, during the second phase of Pakistan's coronavirus vaccination drive in Karachi, Pakistan, 14 May 2021. The Pakistani government tightened restrictions on 29 March, amid a new Covid-19 wave in the country battling a delay in anti-coronavirus vaccines. EPA/REHAN KHAN (ANSA).