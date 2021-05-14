Le case dei palestinesi in macerie a Gaza

ROMA, 14 MAG - epa09199491 Palestinians inspect the rubble of their destroyed houses after an Israeli strike in Gaza City, 14 May 2021. In response to days of violent confrontations between Israeli security forces and Palestinians in Jerusalem, various Palestinian militants factions in Gaza launched rocket attacks since 10 May that killed at least seven Israelis to date. Gaza Strip's health ministry said that at least 100 Palestinians, including 13 children, were killed in the recent retaliatory Israeli airstrikes. Hamas confirmed the death of Bassem Issa, its Gaza City commander, during an airstrike. EPA/MOHAMMED SABER (ANSA).