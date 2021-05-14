Venerdì 14 Maggio 2021 | 16:13

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROMA
Covid, preghiera dei parenti prima della sepoltura in India

Covid, preghiera dei parenti prima della sepoltura in India

 
ROMA
Covid, riapertura della stagione turistica in Grecia

Covid, riapertura della stagione turistica in Grecia

 
ROMA
Ex Ilva: manifestazione davanti al Mise a Roma

Ex Ilva: manifestazione davanti al Mise a Roma

 
ROMA
Un anno senza Ezio Bosso, urna al Monumentale di Torino

Un anno senza Ezio Bosso, urna al Monumentale di Torino

 
ROMA
Soldati israeliani al confine con Gaza

Soldati israeliani al confine con Gaza

 
ROMA
Controlli per rispetto lockdown a Colombo in Sri Lanka

Controlli per rispetto lockdown a Colombo in Sri Lanka

 
ROMA
Presidio solidarietà a palestinesi In piazza Duomo a Milano

Presidio solidarietà a palestinesi In piazza Duomo a Milano

 
ROMA
A Posillipo iniziano i preparativi per la stagione estiva

A Posillipo iniziano i preparativi per la stagione estiva

 
ROMA
Un murales per Luana D'Orazio

Un murales per Luana D'Orazio

 
ROMA
Festival per la fine del Ramadan in Pakistan

Festival per la fine del Ramadan in Pakistan

 
La curiosità
Bari, «I giocatori di carte» si riprendono la vita in zona gialla

Bari, «I giocatori di carte» si riprendono la vita in zona gialla

 

Il Biancorosso

L'intervista
Galano tra due grandi amori: «Bari e Foggia, che brividi»

Galano tra due grandi amori: «Bari e Foggia, che brividi»

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

LecceTurismo
Otranto e Bari regine sulla stampa internazionale

Otranto e Bari regine sulla stampa internazionale

 
FoggiaL'emergenza
Foggia, prima visita di un familiare a paziente Covid

Foggia, prima visita di un familiare a paziente Covid

 
TarantoL'iniziativa
Taranto, raddoppiano gli spazi all'aperto per bar e ristoranti

Taranto, raddoppiano gli spazi all'aperto per bar e ristoranti

 
Brindisila denuncia
Brindisi, arrivano le fototrappole ma il centro storico resta una vergogna

Brindisi, arrivano le fototrappole ma il centro storico resta una vergogna

 
BariEnte Parco
Alta Murgia, al via la bonifica delle Miniere di bauxite

Alta Murgia, al via la bonifica delle Miniere di bauxite

 
PotenzaOccupazione
Melfi, Stellantis: al via tavolo tecnico con Regione Basilicata

Melfi, Stellantis: al via tavolo tecnico con Regione Basilicata

 
BatLa curiosità
Canosa, volontari dell'Enpa salvano la maialina Mariarosa

Canosa, volontari dell'Enpa salvano la maialina Mariarosa

 
MateraLa novità
Protocollo di collaborazione per la «Carta del potenziale archeologico di Matera»

Protocollo di collaborazione per la «Carta del potenziale archeologico di Matera»

 

i più letti

Londra, la regina Elisabetta esce da Buckingham Palace

Londra, la regina Elisabetta esce da Buckingham Palace

Bari, detenzione di arsenale da guerra: nuovo arresto per ex gip De Benedictis

Bari, nuovo arresto per ex gip: sospetto Dda che custodisse armi per il clan La difesa rinuncia al Riesame. Chiariello resta in carcere

David 2021, la miglior canzone a sorpresa è Immigrato di Checco Zalone

David 2021, la miglior canzone a sorpresa è Immigrato di Checco Zalone

Coronavirus, in Puglia 13 maggio

Coronavirus, in Puglia 554 nuovi casi su 9mila test (6%). Altre 31 vittime. Superata quota 1,7 milioni di vaccini

Case con piscina, auto d'epoca e beni da attività illecite: sequestro per oltre 4mln a pregiudicato nel Tarantino

Case con piscina, auto d'epoca e beni da attività illecite: sequestro per oltre 4mln a pregiudicato nel Tarantino

ROMA

Covid, preghiera dei parenti prima della sepoltura in India

Covid, preghiera dei parenti prima della sepoltura in India

ROMA, 14 MAG - epa09199421 Relatives wearing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) mourns during the last rites of a covid-19 victim at a cremation ground in New Delhi, India, 14 May 2021. India reported 4,000 COVID-19 deaths and 343,144 fresh cases in the last 24 hours on 13 May, while several Indian states have announced the suspension of the vaccination program to all adults due to a shortage of coronavirus vaccine doses. EPA/RAJAT GUPTA (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it