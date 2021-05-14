Covid, preghiera dei parenti prima della sepoltura in India

ROMA, 14 MAG - epa09199421 Relatives wearing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) mourns during the last rites of a covid-19 victim at a cremation ground in New Delhi, India, 14 May 2021. India reported 4,000 COVID-19 deaths and 343,144 fresh cases in the last 24 hours on 13 May, while several Indian states have announced the suspension of the vaccination program to all adults due to a shortage of coronavirus vaccine doses. EPA/RAJAT GUPTA (ANSA).