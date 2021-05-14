Controlli per rispetto lockdown a Colombo in Sri Lanka

ROMA, 14 MAG - epa09199041 Sri Lankan police officers check vehicles at a checkpoint after the government announced an island-wide lockdown as a preventive measure against the spread of the COVID-19 in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 14 May 2021. Sri Lanka is facing a new wave of COVID-19 infections and the number of cases is increasing day by day. The government will enforce island-wide lockdown and strict travel restrictions till 17 May in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus. EPA/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE (ANSA).